SIDE returns to Lincoln for milestone event

SIDE – the South Island Dairy Event – is returning to Lincoln University next year, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The event, a cornerstone of New Zealand’s dairy industry, will be chaired by Jonathon Hoets, an equity partner of Kairoa Dairies Limited, a 790-cow farm in Mid Canterbury, for the Rylib Group.

SIDE is a gathering of dairy farmers, rural professionals and industry partners that offers a platform for networking, knowledge sharing and showcasing the latest advancements in the dairy sector.

The 2024 theme for the two-day conference, to be held on June 25-26, is Excelling through Change.

SIDE’s history dates back to 1999, and over the years it has grown to become an invaluable resource for the dairy industry.

The decision to return to Lincoln University, the site of the first SIDE event, for its 25th edition reflects the event’s commitment to its heritage and the valuable relationship between the university and the dairy community.

Governance group chair Andrew Slater said he is delighted the event is returning to Lincoln University.

“SIDE has a special place in our hearts, and we are thrilled to celebrate our 25th event at the very place where it all began. Lincoln University has been a steadfast partner in advancing the dairy industry, and we couldn’t think of a better location to commemorate this milestone,” Slater said.

The event will feature three keynote speakers, interactive workshops, a field trip to view on-farm demonstrations, and a range of knowledgeable industry experts and farmers discussing the latest innovations and information in the dairy sector.

Registrations for the 2024 open in April. For for more information about the 2024 South Island Dairy Event visit www.side.org.nz.