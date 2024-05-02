AgriTech and Innovation Day outlines the future shape of farming

Reading Time: 2 minutes

About 300 people attending an AgriTech and Innovation Day near Gore on Thursday were exposed to the latest advances in farming technology and innovation.

Thriving Southland, with support from the Gore-Waimumu Catchment Group, hosted the event at Waimumu, with a focus on the future shape of farming – with a southern slant.

A series of presentations and workshops focused on the sustainable practices and emerging technologies that are shaping the future of farming and providing new opportunities.

Thriving Southland catchment co-ordinator Tania Clarke said there was a big focus on workshops where people could get down to the “nitty gritty” of cost benefit, an important element in tight economic times.

“This is a real shining light, because it’s showing where the opportunities are for farm businesses,” she said.

The line-up of speakers included AgriTech New Zealand chief executive Brendan O’Connell, who said NZ farmers are already world leaders but have the potential to take a lot more homegrown innovation to the world.

Data production and measurement is crucial, but O’Connell asked, “What does it mean to be able to manage what you measure?”

His answer was to use data wisely to allow technology to find its place in growing systems.

On the panel that discussed genetic modification at the Southern AgriTech and Innovation Day near Gore were, from left, geneticist Dr Tony Connor, biotech pioneer Dr William Rolleston and Distinguished Professor Caroline Saunders from Lincoln University.

EECA sector decarbonisation programme manager Insa Errey polled the audience on their energy saving actions, saying there are quick gains to be made from insulation, irrigation pumping and variable speed drives in milking sheds.

A panel discussion on genetic modification (GM) featured Professor Caroline Saunders, a Distinguished Professor at Lincoln University; farmer and biotech pioneer Dr William Rolleston; and biotechnologist and geneticist Dr Tony Connor.

The trio called for a more informed national conversation around GM and gene editing, as the technologies have significant potential for sectors such as agriculture, including combatting climate change.

Farmers who embraced GM/gene editing could co-exist alongside those wishing to remain GE-free, they said.

A series of innovation stations showcased some New Zealand examples of cutting edge sustainable practices and emerging technologies such as spray drones and robotic animals.

