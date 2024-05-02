Dairy Women’s Network Regional Leader of the Year named

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eastern Bay of Plenty dairy farmer Rebecca O’Brien has been named Dairy Women’s Network Regional Leader of the Year.

O’Brien’s award showcases inspirational women who demonstrate excellence at grassroots level, leadership in their local community, and who encompass DWN values.

The award was announced at a gala dinner at the DWN 2024 Enhance, Elevate, Evolve Conference, held in New Plymouth.

“Rebecca illustrated all of these values, passionate for communities, and true leadership,” DWN CEO Jules Benton said.

“This year’s finalists were a particularly inspiring group – Rebecca, Leilani Lobb and Laura West are all incredible leaders in their regions. Choosing a single winner for the award was a difficult task but Rebecca absolutely blew us away with her tenacity and resilience, and her embracing, collaborative approach to everything she does.”

O’Brien started her career in tourism before moving into sharemilking, now managing a 1000-strong herd on two dairy farms in Galatea.

It was the move to this remote area that led O’Brien to push herself out of her comfort zone and connect with her community, ultimately taking up leadership opportunities and breaking down barriers.

In addition to dairy farming, she mentors staff who are training with Primary ITO, volunteers in her local community, and is involved in the Dairy NZ Awards.

Benton, who was also one of the award’s judges, said O’Brien was instrumental in the growth of the Eastern Bay of Plenty chapter of DWN.

“She embodies DWN’s value of seizing opportunities and has improved the lives of those in the network and her community. She has an innate ability to influence people, encourage them to take opportunities, and make a difference. She is so well deserving of the Regional Leader of the Year award.”