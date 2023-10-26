Snow blankets Otago, Southland

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Up to 50mm of snow blanketed much of Otago and Southland on Friday morning, but farmers say it caused few problems.

Central Otago orchardists, however, were preparing for expected frosts this weekend.

Tim Jones, chief executive of 45 South at Cromwell, said orchardists will be checking wind machines are ready but also deciding if they need to arrange the deployment of helicopters to stop damage from freezing.

Jones said there have had several frosts already this season, but the polar front that blew through overnight and on Friday morning is a significant threat.

“Tonight will be a different story,” he said.

Snow was not lying on his orchards but was well down on the surrounding hills.

Many low-lying areas of Otago and Southland had 25-50mm of snow, but with lambing finished, apart from in the high country, farmers said it has caused few issues.

It was a chilly start for these sheep in the Ida Valley, Central Otago.

Closer to 100mm was lying on the hills with the late spring storm also bringing high winds overnight followed by snow flurries down to sea level.

Genis Crutchley from Shortlands Station in Maniototo said there was about 50mm of snow around her homestead and in the wider district, which would provide some welcome moisture.

Lambing has finished on her farm and she said disruption has been minimal with roads clear and the school open.

Ken Gillespie, who farms in the Ida Valley, said about 25mm of snow covered the valley this morning.

“It’s not unusual,” he said.

The associated benefits from moisture and infusion of nitrogen into vegetation from the snow were welcomed.

Roxburgh farmer Gray Pannett said with lambing finished, this was as good a time as any for snow to come.

Southland dairy farmer Jason Herrick had to contend with a power outage caused by strong overnight wind, followed by snow flurries, with 50mm covering his Lumsden farm on Friday morning.

“It’s been challenging.”

Cropping farmer Chris Dillon said the 50-75mm of snow was not sufficient to damage crops.

The snow was melting by mid-morning despite ongoing flurries.

The weather forecast is for conditions to improve on Friday but frosts are expected on Saturday.

