Thrifty A&Ps keep the show on the road

No other A&P show society has so far followed the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch in deciding to hold a dramatically reduced event this year.

Rachel Walker, the president of the Royal Agricultural Society, which represents 90 agricultural & pastoral societies, said no other societies have advised of their intention to cancel or run a pruned-back event.

An expected a tsunami of cancelled shows after covid never happened, and she said some have bounced back quickly as rural communities rallied in support.

Walker said the circumstances of each society differ.

Some own their land and buildings and some operate events all year round.

“They all have very different operating models.”

The common denominator all societies are struggling with is a declining number of volunteers, she said.

Entities approached who run successful shows and agricultural events concurred that a comparison with Canterbury is not possible as each situation differs.

A common factor they gave for their success is containing costs.

The Canterbury A&P Association board this week announced it will limit this year’s show to livestock judging and competitions in the hope a revamped public event will return next year.

Board chair Stewart Mitchell said disruption from two covid-impacted years plus a financial loss last year were factors in the decision.

A business model in which 12 months of costs are hopefully recovered from three show days is unsustainable, he said.

Mitchell said the association’s financial reserves are limited and it cannot sustain the risk of another loss this year but is working with the show’s General Committee to consolidate revenue and reserves and planning for a return in 2025.

The board is also completing a governance review and is close to agreement with the Christchurch City Council on land over which the association holds a 100-year lease; it will transfer it to the council for public use.

The chair of the Upper Clutha A&P Society board, Keith Cooper, said this year’s event in Wanaka attracted 44,000 people and it is considering whether it has space for more people and exhibitors.

Cooper said the secret is containing costs.

“You can’t increase the entry fee or people will not turn up and I believe we have pitched site fees at a level that attracts exhibitors.”

A small number of staff are paid on contract as needed and the society does not own its grounds.

The other focus is providing a point of difference for the predominantly urban audience, one that celebrates agriculture and rural communities.

Peter Nation, the New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive, said a common factor with field days and A&P shows is that running either is difficult.

Fieldays has bounced back from covid, which he attributes to loyal supporters and the efforts of staff creating an event that resonates throughout NZ and around the world.

“We make a big effort to stay on point and to stay relevant,” he said.

He said covid taught the society resilience and the need to be able to pivot.

Andy Thomson, a co-owner of AgFest West Coast, said to be successful events need to be innovative and satisfy the expectations of exhibitors and the public.

“Unless both are in sync, you will come unstuck.”

Thomson said AgFest is run on the smell of an oily rag, without any frills.