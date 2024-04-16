Stock but no stalls as Christchurch A&P show cuts back

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This year’s New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch will be limited to livestock judging and competitions, with organisers hopeful a revamped public event will return next year.

Stewart Mitchell, the chair of show organisers the Canterbury Agricultural & Pastoral Association board, said two covid-impacted years and a financial loss last year were factors in the decision.

The show has been held every year since 1863 and moved to its current site at Canterbury Agricultural Park in 1997.

Mitchell said the decision to postpone the 2024 show is disappointing but after several challenging years it is an opportunity to rethink its strategic direction.

“The association’s ongoing business model is under review to reflect the environment we now operate in, a challenge common to most businesses throughout New Zealand currently,” he said.

“Twelve months of costs and three days of revenue is not a great business model by anyone’s analysis.

“After meeting with the show’s General Committee to look at the numbers, we needed to make the hard choice about whether it would be financially viable to go ahead with the show in November this year.

“Unfortunately, after reviewing the latest financial position and projections, and considering the General Committee’s deliberations, the board concluded it would be unwise to proceed with a full-scale public show for 2024.”

He said the association’s financial reserves are limited and it is unable to sustain the risk of another loss this year.

Mitchell said the board is working with the General Committee to consolidate revenue and reserves while planning for the return of a show in 2025.

Mitchell said the board is completing a review of the governance model in the constitution and is close to concluding a commercial transaction with the Christchurch City Council that will see land on which the A&P Association holds a 100-year lease transferred to the council for public use.

The president of the association’s General Committee, Bryce Murray, said it is sad news for the more than 100,000 people who usually attend the show and for the exhibitors.

“We still plan to continue with the stock judging and competition events this year, as we did during the ‘No Show’ Covid years of 2020 and 2021,” Murray said.