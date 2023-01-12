Wool fills a need in soft upholstery

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A new wool product could fill a hole in farmers’ pockets and provide an alternative to soft upholstery.

The new project, seeking an alternative to synthetic fillers, has earned government backing with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures (SFFF) fund, which has committed $790,000 over three years to the project aimed at increasing the market potential of woollen knops – the small, light fluffy balls used as a furnishing filler ingredient.

Wisewool was established in April 2021 by the Gisborne Wool Company, a fifth generation, family-owned business that brokers and procures wool from 200 growers in the greater Te Tairāwhiti region.

Through SFF Futures MPI has invested more than $14.69 million in 15 strong wool projects to date, from strong wool acoustic wall panels to strong wool-based adhesive bandages.

It has also helped to set up the industry organisation Wool Impact, which is charged with driving innovation and demand for NZ strong wool.

“This project has the potential to improve returns to our strong wool producers and provide an environmentally friendly alternative to existing products made from synthetic materials,” MPI director of investment programmes Steve Penno said.

“Woollen knops can be used in baby bedding and insulated clothing, as well as mattresses, so it’s a versatile product with plenty of scope.

“Wisewool will also conduct research and development of needle punched wool blanketing, which can be used in residential and commercial furniture upholstery, insulation for the apparel industry, bedding and futon markets.”

Wisewool chief executive Henry Hansen said the woolly knop project will predominantly focus on working out the right components and blends to create a range of woollen knops for different products.

“We’ve discovered that when used in large quantities as a filler ingredient, woollen knops increase the bounce-back and compression resilience of the fibre.

“We’ll continue researching and comparing the compression resilience of both wool and synthetic fibres and will adjust our carding machines to produce various wool knop blends.

“We’ll also conduct an environmental impact analysis and in-market testing,” Hansen said.

Penno said one of the main drivers for funding the project was its potential to provide an alternative, high-value use for NZ strong wool.

“We’ve asked Wisewool to research consumer price preferences to see if the knops can be sold at a price that gives a good return to farmers.

Wisewool’s woolly knops will put a sustainable bounce back into soft upholstery and woolgrowers’ bank accounts.

“The project also aligns with the goals of the sector and government Fit for a Better World roadmap, which aims to boost sustainability, productivity, and jobs over 10 years.

“This includes finding high value uses for NZ strong wool and new industries to boost the earnings of our food and fibre producers.

“By working together with industry leaders and innovators and thinking outside the box, we have the opportunity to turn our homegrown wool industry around,” Penno said.