Putting the buzz back into beekeeping

The buzz around the honey industry continues to be drowned out by the threat of varroa, more than two decades after the mite was first discovered in New Zealand.

The latest Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research survey revealed the mite contributed to almost half of last winter’s hive losses.

The survey gives a snapshot of national hive health, and results are based on responses from about 40% of NZ’s beekeepers.

But perhaps the real concern from the data is the growing stress and pressure beekeepers are under as they go about their jobs.

This is the first time the survey looked at beekeeper wellbeing, and it clearly showed that the mite is having a wider impact on the industry.

The pressure of trying to run a beekeeping business in tough times is taking its toll, as it is on others in the industry.

The survey questioned both hobbyist beekeepers and commercial operators about their wellbeing. Not surprisingly it showed hobbyist beekeepers – part-time beekeepers – are happy in their work.

But that was not the case for commercial operators, who are struggling and, according to the survey, have wellbeing lower than other primary sector producers and the general population.

There has been plenty said about the wellbeing of farmers in these tough times. In February it was reported that growing numbers of farmers and growers are seeking help from the Rural Support Trust as they grapple with weather events, compliance and economic pressures.

The trust received 2904 calls to its 0800 number last year, 1000 more than a year earlier.

But beekeepers have flown under the radar despite facing pressure from a drop in prices, growing regulatory demands and weather events. Sound familiar?

Varroa’s impact on hive losses has steadily increased since it was first discovered over two decades ago. This survey showed it contributed to 50% of hive losses, compared to only a 12% contribution seven years ago.

But it is not just varroa that is decimating hives – there are also problems with queen populations and suspected starvation in hives. Then there are weather events, such as Cyclone Gabrielle, to contend with.

Earlier this year Farmers Weekly spoke to Wellington beekeeper Frank Lindsay after he was awarded a New Zealand Order of Merit award in the New Year’s honours.

The award was recognition of Lindsay’s more than 50 years of dedication to the bee industry – as a beekeeper, administrator, life member, disease expert and teacher.

Lindsay, who now runs about 60 hives in and around Wellington, said commercial beekeepers face plenty of adversity.

The industry has experienced tough times in recent years, as overseas markets were flooded with honey.

The “mānuka gold rush” attracted plenty of people to the industry in search of a quick dollar, but many have now moved on. Recently a beekeeper had to destroy 2000 hives after going bankrupt. No one wanted to buy the hives and they can’t be left sitting around without being looked after.

Lindsay might be an optimist, but he is adamant the good times will return for the industry. It’s just a matter of keeping faith and, most importantly, keeping an eye out for each other in tough times.