Champion ag machinery apprentice’s prize is the pits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Agricultural machinery apprentice Flynn Green is this year’s New Zealand winner of the Apprentice & Technician Program Red Bull Experience offered by New Holland Agriculture, and heads to Australia this weekend for the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000.

The opportunity was open to New Holland dealership apprentices and service/parts technicians, offering behind-the-scenes access at the Supercars event, pit lane involvement, and a chance to meet the Red Bull Ampol Racing Team drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney.

Green is an apprentice at Cochranes of Canterbury, in Leeston just south of Christchurch, where he’s worked for the past five and a half years. As part of his apprenticeship he completed a New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering, with strands in Agricultural Equipment, and has been fully qualified for two and a half years.

“I’ve always had a passion for agriculture and technology, and as a field mechanic I love being presented with a challenge and solving problems in the field,” Green said.

The opportunity to travel to Australia and participate in such a famous motor racing event at Bathurst was amazing, Green said, and he couldn’t wait to be part of the action.

Bruce Healy, general manager New Holland Agriculture Australia/New Zealand, congratulated Green on his success and said New Holland views the Supercars opportunity for leading apprentices as a way of not only rewarding them for their outstanding efforts, but also as a means of building their experience and knowledge.