Campaign for Wool reaches for the stars with new ambassador

New Zealand actor Sir Sam Neill is the new ambassador for the Campaign for Wool NZ, lending his name and considerable profile to educate and advocate for strong wool.

As well as being one of NZ’s most highly regarded actors, having worked across the globe in film and television, Neill is also an enthusiastic wool advocate.

He shares his farm in the Central Otago region with sheep, cattle, pigs, ducks, chickens and grapevines.

Neill said he has long felt connected to strong wool and its benefits.

“I spent a lot of time working in woolsheds as a young fellow and they were some of the best days of my life. There are very few experiences you can have that are more New Zealand by nature.

“Today, I am a sheep owner and my Suffolk sheep produce strong wool. Every time we shear I am reminded about what a great product that is – durable, warm, sustainable and biodegradable, but somehow undervalued. And it comes from happy sheep. There is nothing like it.”

In his role with Campaign for Wool NZ (CFWNZ) he will assist in creating visual content that drives home the message that NZ-grown strong wool is natural, comfortable, moisture-wicking and eco-friendly.

CFWNZ’s general manager, Kara Biggs, said the alliance is “perfect” and that the charity can’t wait to work more directly with the Jurassic Park star.

“Speaking with Sam, his passion and vision for New Zealand strong wool couldn’t be more clear. Sam understands wool, he’s already a huge advocate for wool, and he’s genuine in his quest to share its myriad beneficial qualities with his audience.

“We are so grateful to Sam for making time for Campaign for Wool and helping us share the message that New Zealand strong wool is magic.”

Neill joins three other ambassadors at CFWNZ – fashion and textile designer Liz Mitchell MNZM, architect Stephen McDougall and commercial interiors specialist Robert Macfarlane.

CFWNZ is a global initiative highlighting wool as an eco-friendly, comfortable, fashionable and durable fibre, and a preferred alternative to cheaper and more disposable options. It aims to educate consumers worldwide of wool’s many benefits.