Dairy Women of the Year finalists announced

Four finalists have been announced for this year’s Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award.

They are Myfanwy Alexander, Amber Carpenter, Michelle Ruddell and Katrina Roberts.

The award recognises an outstanding woman who has contributed to the dairy sector with passion, drive, innovation and leadership.

The recipient of the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award will receive a scholarship to be part of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme. The scholarship covers the programme fee, travel, and accommodation, mentoring and access to Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) and Fonterra platforms to share research.

DWN trustee Donna Smit said this year’s awards attracted a large number of high calibre entries.

All are members of the DWN.

“It is nice to see a good spread of capable grassroots farmers, inspiring leaders and rural professionals who have contributed so much to the industry being nominated,” Smit said.

“A lot of the entrants have multiple skills across community, environmental, professional, and commercial. Based on this wide variety of skills, the dairy industry is in good heart for the future.”

The Fonterra Dairy Women of the Year finalists are, clockwise from the top, Myfanwy Alexander, Amber Carpenter, Katrina Roberts and Michelle Ruddell.

The award’s judges include representatives from DWN, Fonterra, Rural Leaders, Ballance Agri-Nutrients and a previous Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year recipient.

Finalists will be assessed on a range of factors including commitment, drive, and passion for the dairy sector.

They will need to be a positive role model for women in dairying and a strong performer who is recognised by her peers as a potential leader, demonstrating leadership within her community, and with a wider circle of influence than her local community, holding or having previously held leadership positions on regional or national dairy organisations.

The award will be announced on Thursday May 2 at a dinner during the DWN 2024 Enhance, Elevate, Evolve conference in New Plymouth.