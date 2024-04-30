Wednesday, May 1, 2024
The Latest

Pāmu brings new associate director on board

Avatar photo
Farmers Weekly
May 1, 2024
Ash-Leigh Campbell is the latest young ag leader to cut her directorial teeth on board of the state farmer.
Ash-Leigh Campbell has a strong agricultural and business background with extensive experience in the dairy sector.
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ash-Leigh Campbell has been appointed an associate director on the board of Pāmu.

Campbell joined Pāmu in time for its recent monthly board and sub-committee meetings in Palmerston North. 

She has a strong agricultural and business background with extensive experience in the dairy sector. This includes her introduction to the sector as a relief milker while at high school, through to roles with Ngāi Tahu Farming as a technical farm manager, as well as being a variable order share milking partnership with 860 cows. 

She has also held roles with New Zealand Young Farmers as chair and was a board observer with UniMed. 

Campbell currently works for agri-tech company Halter in the customer success team. 
Acting board chair for Pāmu Nigel Atherfold said growing a diverse range of directors for the future is a great way to ensure continuity and development opportunities for individuals and the wider primary sector. 

The associate director role provides those with potential and ambition the opportunity to participate at a governance level. It also provides boards with exposure to new talent, ideas, and experiences.
“While Pāmu has embraced digital technology to support its operations, sector-wide challenges remain in reducing the need for farmers to enter the same farm data multiple times and securing broad-based farmer uptake. Ash-Leigh brings a firsthand understanding of how farmers and growers can benefit hugely from digital technologies and data availability for better decision-making on-farm,” Atherfold said.

In February Pāmu bid farewell to Libby Tosswill, who had been in the associate director role for the past 12 months.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
People are also reading