Pāmu brings new associate director on board

Ash-Leigh Campbell has been appointed an associate director on the board of Pāmu.

Campbell joined Pāmu in time for its recent monthly board and sub-committee meetings in Palmerston North.

She has a strong agricultural and business background with extensive experience in the dairy sector. This includes her introduction to the sector as a relief milker while at high school, through to roles with Ngāi Tahu Farming as a technical farm manager, as well as being a variable order share milking partnership with 860 cows.

She has also held roles with New Zealand Young Farmers as chair and was a board observer with UniMed.

Campbell currently works for agri-tech company Halter in the customer success team.

Acting board chair for Pāmu Nigel Atherfold said growing a diverse range of directors for the future is a great way to ensure continuity and development opportunities for individuals and the wider primary sector.

The associate director role provides those with potential and ambition the opportunity to participate at a governance level. It also provides boards with exposure to new talent, ideas, and experiences.

“While Pāmu has embraced digital technology to support its operations, sector-wide challenges remain in reducing the need for farmers to enter the same farm data multiple times and securing broad-based farmer uptake. Ash-Leigh brings a firsthand understanding of how farmers and growers can benefit hugely from digital technologies and data availability for better decision-making on-farm,” Atherfold said.

In February Pāmu bid farewell to Libby Tosswill, who had been in the associate director role for the past 12 months.

