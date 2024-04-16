Dairy Women’s Network names regional leadership finalists

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Dairy Women’s Network has announced the finalists for its Regional Leader of the Year award for 2024.

They are Leilani Lobb, Rebecca O’Brien and Laura West.

This award, sponsored by FMG, showcases inspirational women who demonstrate excellence at grassroots level and leadership in their local community, and encompass Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) values.

“It is so inspiring to see the calibre of women providing leadership in the dairy industry and their communities,” DWN chief executive Jules Benton said.

“Each year the bar gets a little higher. The dairy industry has traditionally been seen as male driven. These women are turning this stereotype on its head. They exemplify the DWN values and are making positive changes in their communities, and in the agriculture sector as a whole.”

The Regional Leader of the Year award will be announced on Thursday, May 2 at the gala dinner of the DWN 2024 Conference “Enhance, Elevate, Evolve” in New Plymouth.

“This is a much-coveted award that has often been described as life changing,” Benton said.

The recipient will receive a registration to the Dare to Lead programme based on the research of Dr Brené Brown.