Directors elected to Ballance board

Dani Darke has been re-elected as the director for the North Ward and Jared Collie has been elected as director for the South Ward on the board of Ballance Agri-Nutrients.

Collie replaces Andrew Morrison, who is stepping down at the co-operative’s 2023 annual meeting next week after more than 12 years on the board.

Collie has more than 10 years of governance experience as well as 10 years’ experience in rural and corporate banking sectors.

He has been a director of Alliance Group since 2015 and is also deputy chair of the Salvation Army’s Jeff Farm, which trains cadets in practical farming skills.

“I want to welcome Jared Collie to the board, his depth of experience in governance, finance and farming sector knowledge will be of great value to the board,” Ballance chair Duncan Coull said.

“I am also pleased to welcome Dani back for another term to continue her valuable contribution around the board table.”

“On behalf of the board, I also want to pay tribute to Andrew Morrison, who was appointed in 2012.

“Andrew is a staunch advocate for the primary sector and has been a great contributor to the Ballance board during his time and will be missed.

“On behalf of the board I would like to thank all the candidates who put themselves forward. Having such quality candidates provides shareholders with a strong contestable election process and ensures governance at Ballance is in a good position now and into the future.”

Shareholders will be asked to vote on two resolutions that will be tabled at the Annual Meeting on September 27, including one to amend its constitution by replacing the nominal share value from $8.10 with the amount of $9.00.