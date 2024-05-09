Farmers take on politicians in rugby fundraiser

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Mark Mitchell and Todd McLay had better show a clean pair of heels when they play against a bunch of farmers in this month’s charity rugby game.

Gisborne sheep farmer Toby Williams reckons the two politicians will be in his sights during the Federated Farmers versus Parliament match, being held to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle-hit farmers.

“I’m a bit disappointed Andrew Hoggard (former Feds president turned MP) isn’t playing now because of his eye injury. I was hoping to give him a bit of niggle.

“We’ll have to find someone else and I reckon Todd McClay (Minister of Agriculture) and Mark Mitchell (Minister of Police) are the ones,” Williams says.

“Mark does look pretty fit, though, and he’s a former police dog handler and member of the Armed Offender’s Squad.

“I need to find someone smaller than me. I was hoping Winston Peters or Damien O’Connor might have been running on, but I’ve had no such luck.”

Williams, Federated Farmers national meat and wool chair, is only joking of course, and admits to having a few nerves about packing down in the front row alongside Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford and national dairy chair Richard McIntyre.

He’s played one game of rugby in his life, about 30 years ago, for the Fifth XV at Christ’s College in Canterbury.

“I was stuck out on the wing and it wasn’t because I was fast – it was so I never got the ball.

“I ended up getting flattened by this fella and that was the end of my short and undistinguished rugby career – until now.

“I’m happy to pull on a pair of boots for a good cause. I just hope the jerseys fit a little bit better than the ones DairyNZ used last year!”

Federated Farmers has organised the fundraiser rugby and netball tournament in Gisborne on May 25 to show support to East Coast farmers, who’ve copped more than their share of hardship in the past year.

Williams says Federated Farmers originally set out to raise $100,000 to $150,000, but the goalposts have shifted.

“We’ve had some incredible support from Woolworths New Zealand, and then from a local charitable association, so we’re currently sitting at around a quarter of a million dollars.

“We’ve lifted our target to $300,000 but even if we don’t get much more than what we have now, it’ll be an incredible help for 100 or so farmers in the Gisborne and Wairoa regions.”

The funds will be used to purchase fencing equipment for farmers still rebuilding their properties after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It’s been a tough year for farmers down here, not just with weather events but also because it’s been such a hard time financially for farming.

“It’s a little bit of support but everything helps.”

Federated Farmers partner FMG have generously donated all the rugby and netball uniforms.

Local businesses have got in behind the cause, paying for sponsorship on the back of each uniform.

Woolworths are sponsoring the post-match function, for which tickets are also being sold to help raise funds.

Williams says the event isn’t just about raising funds, though.

“It’s free to come along to the games and there’ll be some lunch for free.

“This is just a bit of fun and it’s about bringing the community together for a good cause and a good time after a tough few years.

“The big thing with this game is that we want it to be a full stop after Cyclone Gabrielle – this is the end. We need to focus on some new things and new challenges.

“This is just a small token of support and appreciation for our East Coast rural communities.”

The games are being played in memory of the late Parekura Horomia, who hailed from the East Coast and was Minister for Māori Affairs between 2002 and 2008.

There will also be a special ceremony at halftime where Federated Farmers and CNH Industrial will be giving away a tractor and post-rammer to a deserving family impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Case IH and New Holland donated two tractors last year to help restore fencelines on farms in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. A second tractor will also be given away at the Hawke’s Bay Farmer of the Year competition.

Williams says there are some big names running out in the rugby and netball teams, including Simon Watts (Minister for Climate Change), Peeni Henare (Labour MP), Louise Upston (Minister for Social Development) and Barbara Edmonds (Labour MP).

“Everyone is really getting in behind it and no matter the score on the day, our community are going to be the winners.

“The fundraising efforts are going to make a huge difference for farmers in Gisborne and Wairoa, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support.”

Get along to the Ngatapa Sports Club in Patutahi on May 25.

Lunch is from 11am, the netball starts at 12:30pm, the rugby kicks off at 2pm.

Enquiries to Toby Williams: 021 236 7909, twilliams@fedfarm.org.nz

