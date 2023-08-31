Heal appointed chair of Wool Impact

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Canterbury Rural Traders chief executive Stuart Heal has been appointed chair of Wool Impact, the entity charged with revitalising the New Zealand strong-wool industry.

Heal, who chaired his first board meeting on August 25, takes over from inaugural chair Mike Allen, who resigned after just one year in the role.

Cromwell-based Heal has spent most of his career working in Otago and Southland.

He is chair of Wanaka-based Breen Construction, Road Transport Logistics and Pulse Energy. He served as chair of the New Zealand Cricket Association from 2012-2016 and was made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit for service to sport and the community in 2016.

In announcing Heal’s appointment, Wool Impact chief executive Andy Caughey said it was a “seamless transition”.

“Mike [Allen] was not able to provide the time commitment for the level of community engagement now required as foundational projects become functional.

“As chief executive of Canterbury Rural Traders for 20 years, Stuart has extensive rural experience and understands the dynamics of the farming community. His experience and knowledge in that respect will be valuable as we go out to talk to farmers.”