Hewett leaves SFF chair after marathon stint

In his 16 years as a director of Silver Fern Farms, Rob Hewett served with three chairs, 25 directors and four chief executives.

Hewett, a South Otago farmer, retired at what was his last annual meeting this week, after 16 years on the board of which 10 were as chair.

He is replaced by Anna Nelson, a farmer from Aria, Waikato, but will remain an appointed director for the transition of Dan Boulton, who has replaced Simon Limmer as chief executive.

Reflecting on his career, Hewett said he was approached in 2007 by former chair Robbie Burnside to join the board and told that such an opportunity may not appear again.

What followed was a varied career that traversed the highs and lows of business.

He saw SFF saved from the edge of financial collapse when it was recapitalised by Shanghai Maling, the closure of eight plants and businesses, but also a doubling in revenue, the business rebranded and the launch of its market-led plate to pasture strategy.

He told the meeting he was constantly focused on the daily challenges of livestock farmers and SFF’s role in addressing those challenges.

The current economic difficulties will pass and benefits will flow from SFF’s strategy, he said.

“It is absolutely the right strategy and we will absolutely not deviate from it.”

He urged farmers not to fear addressing greenhouse gas emissions, saying New Zealand’s pasture-based farming systems gives it an advantage.

“We should not be scared of these issues, we should face into them and embrace these challenges and the opportunity it brings us as farmers and NZ as a country.”

An emotional Hewett thanked his fellow board members, staff, farmers and family for supporting his governance career.

“It’s been a blast. If I had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Four candidates stood for election for two positions on the board. Adrian Ball from Waikato and Gabrielle Thompson from Mid Canterbury were elected.