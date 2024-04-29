Nominees selected for Responsible Dairying Award

Three nominees have been selected for the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award, which recognises and celebrates farmers and farm owners who are passionate about the four pillars of Responsible Dairying – people and community, finance, environment and animal welfare.
They are:
• John and Karen McErlean – Poplar Partnership, Manawatū.
Poplar Partnership is committed to its people, livestock, land stewardship, biodiversity and habitat creation. There is attention to animal and soil health with focus on improving genetics and precision fertiliser application. Multiple wetlands have been created including significant investment in native trees and work to protect native giant snail colonies.
• James and Debbie Stewart, Dairylands, Manawatū.
James and Debbie Stewart are dairy farming on the boundary of Palmerston North. They have a long-term sustainability strategy, using technology and innovation to action their decision making. Their values are based on family, people, animals and the environment and they have an open gate philosophy, showcasing their farming practices with visitors.
• Steve and Tracy Henderson, Legendairies Ltd, Southland.
Steve and Tracy are all about fostering the people. This aligns with their core vision, values and purpose. Encouraging people and creating a supportive community of people on farm and in their business has allowed all aspects of their farming enterprise to strengthen. Unique on-farm team rostering and variable milkings allows time for Steve and Tracy to spend time off farm giving back to their community in various roles.
The Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award category recognises those doing great work in the responsible dairying space and showcases to the world what the New Zealand dairy industry is achieving, while inspiring others to do the same.
The three nominees were selected by an industry-wide panel and will attend the National Final Gala Dinner at Coronet Peak on Saturday May 11, where the most outstanding contribution will be honoured with the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award.
They will join the 32 National Finalists representing 11 regions at the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards black tie awards dinner, where the national winners will be announced.
The finalists are:
Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award National Nominees
John and Karen McErlean – Poplar Partnership – Manawatū
James and; Debbie Stewart – Dairylands – Manawatū
Steve and Tracy Henderson – Legendairies Ltd – Southland
2024 New Zealand Share Farmers of the Year finalists
Northland: Kate and Jeremy Mounter, 50% sharemilkers, 330 cows, Kāeo
Waikato: Logan and Sian Dawson, equity partners & 50% share milkers, 1350 cows, Ōhaupō
Bay of Plenty: Sophia Clark and Aaron Mills, 50% sharemilkers, 540 cows, Te Puke
Central Plateau: Sarah and Paul Koopal, contract milkers, 540 cows, Rerewhakaaitu
Taranaki: Daniel Barnard and Jess Matthews, lower order sharemilkers, 1600 cows, Waverley
Manawatū: Will Hinton and Kali Rangiawha, contract milkers, 350 cows, Halcombe
Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa: Alvaro Luzardo and Ximena Puig, 50% sharemilkers, 480 cows, Eketahuna
West Coast/Top of the South: Michael and Cheryl Shearer, 50% sharemilkers, 500 cows, Reefton
Canterbury/North Otago: Alan da Veiga, contract milker, 1000 cows, Leeston
Southland/Otago: Cameron Smith and Nicole Hanning-Smith, contract milkers, 580 cows, Awarura
2024 New Zealand Dairy Manager Of The Year Finalists
Northland: Kieran McCahon, farm manager, 900 cows, Te Kōpuru
Auckland/Hauraki: Teagan Gray, farm manager, 478 cows, Thames
Waikato Matthew Macdonald, farm manager, 255 cows, Hamilton
Bay of Plenty: George King, farm manager, 500 cows, Whakatāne
Central Plateau: Ben Purua, farm manager, 540 cows, Tirau
Taranaki: Sarah Avery, farm manager, 300 cows, Midhurst
Manawatū: Luke Ackerman, herd manager, 338 cows, Ashhurst
Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa: Rene ten Bolscher, farm manager, 500 cows, Carterton
West Coast/Top of the South Trinity Jackson, farm manager, 800 cows, Moana
Canterbury/North Otago: Jaspreet Singh, farm manager, 1415 cows, Ashburton
Southland/Otago: Andrew Hazlett, farm manager, 570 cows, Thornbury
2024 New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year finalists
Northland: Quinn Hewlett, farm assistant, 560 cows, Kaikohe
Auckland/Hauraki: Emma Williamson, 2IC, 450 cows, Paparimu
Waikato: Kirwyn Ellis, herd manager, 475 cows, Pirongia
Bay of Plenty: Luke Feisst, assistant manager, 350 cows, Te Puke
Central Plateau: Jessie Pope, farm assistant, 540 cows, Rerewhakaaitu
Taranaki: Eric Fa’anoi, 2IC, 330 cows, Hāwera
Manawatū: Isabella Panettiere, herd manager, 630 cows, Longburn
Hawke’s Bay/Wairarapa Kieran Scannell, farm assistant, 950 cows, Pahiatua
West Coast/Top of the South: Alexandra Davidson, farm assistant, 725 cows, St Arnaud
Canterbury/North Otago: Monique Radford, herd manager, 900 cows, Ashburton
Southland/Otago: Shannon Butler, farm assistant, 600 cows, Invercargill