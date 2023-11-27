Honest Wolf wins top Rural Women NZ Business award

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Honest Wolf, a company producing wool-based luggage and accessories, has won the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Supreme Award.

It’s the first time the top award has been given to the winner of the Emerging Business category.

Hunterville-based Sophie and Sam Hurley started Honest Wolf in 2020 as a way to combat declining wool prices.

“This year we have seen the businesses that were created or were forced to pivot and evolve during the 2020 lockdown period really coming into their own now,” national president Gill Naylor said.

“Honest Wolf is an excellent example of the innovation and entrepreneurism of rural enterprises and their responsiveness to changing times.

“In seeking a solution to declining wool prices at a time that plastic bags were being phased out, Sophie and husband Sam saw an opportunity to use their wool to create a sustainable alternative and Honest Wolf was born.”

Honest Wolf is based in Hunterville and has thrived since its inception. Its range of products has quickly expanded to include a range of luggage and accessories. The brand is a champion for the potential of New Zealand wool.

Amanda Whiting, chief executive of IAG New Zealand, said it had been incredibly challenging for the judges to select an overall Supreme Award winner from the outstanding cohort of finalists.

“Having grown up Western Australia, rural communities have always held a special place in my life and the opportunity to promote and celebrate the creativity and innovation of rural women through these awards is very special,” Whiting said.

“We continue to be incredibly impressed by the diversity of businesses owned and operated by rural women that are recognised by the NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards.”

The award winners for each category are:

Creative Arts: Botanic Press – Emma Hasler, Wānaka

Emerging Business: Honest Wolf – Sophie Hurley, Hunterville

Innovation: Real Country, Laura Koot, Kingston

Love of the Land: Nature and Nosh and The Bush Boardroom – Kylie Rae, Waikato

Rural Champion: Target PR – Rebecca Greaves, Pongaroa

Bountiful Table: Hayz at the Anchorage – Haylee-Chanel Simeon, Bluff

Rural Health and Wellness Excellence: Kathryn Wright Counsellor – Kathryn Wright, Te Anau