Lisa Rogers takes reins at Rural Leaders

Lisa Rogers has been appointed chief executive officer of the New Zealand Rural Leadership Trust.

Rogers was previously the general manager of the trust, known as Rural Leaders, and has been acting CEO since May.

She replaces Chris Parsons, who resigned in April to take up the chief commercial officer role at MyFarm Investments.

Rogers brings nearly six years’ expertise and knowledge gained with the trust, as programmes manager and, more recently, general manager.

Since joining Rural Leaders in 2017, she has led the Kellogg Rural Leadership and the Value Chain Innovation programmes.

She has also helped steer the Nuffield New Zealand Farming Scholarship, which sees up to five sector leaders embark on a period of research and international travel each year.

Trust chair Kate Scott said Rogers brings professionalism and insight to the trust’s long-established leadership development platforms. She also welcomed the stability and expertise Rogers offers.

“We are excited about Lisa’s appointment and what it will mean for the trust. Lisa will ensure continuity of our projects, such as the Food and Fibre Leadership Development Project, while also delivering a steady operational and strategic momentum, both for our investing partners and for our team.”

She said Rogers brings a deep understanding of Rural Leaders’ operational and strategic ambitions, along with a wealth of pan-sector influences and knowledge gained from senior management roles in food and fibre, extraction and banking and finance.

“Lisa not only brings her valuable experience to the role, she is, at her core, genuinely passionate about the people in food and fibre and the growth of its leaders,” Scott said.