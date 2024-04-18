Muka Tangata to freshen food and fibre qualifications

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Two projects led by Muka Tangata are reviewing food and fibre career pathways focused on building fit-for-purpose qualifications with increased support for skills-based training across the primary industries sector.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is working with Muka Tangata to ensure outcomes are tailored to the sheep and beef sector.

The agriculture qualifications development projects, launched in March, will be supported by the New Approach to Learner Pathways project which is designing a multi-level food and fibre skills framework to bridge the formal/non-formal learning divide.

Alongside the agriculture project, the Entry Level project will ensure ease of transition between different levels of training and qualifications and improve transferability of skills for the agricultural workforce.

The entry level project is reviewing all Level 2 and Level 3 food and fibre qualifications, aimed at making new qualifications for people just starting out in farming, ensuring they are equipped to work on farm.

Through the agriculture project, Muka Tangata will review and develop qualifications, standards and micro-credentials from Level 3 to Level 5 for agriculture industries including arable, dairy, sheep, beef, deer, pork, and poultry farming.

The aim at this level is to improve qualifications for people who are already working in the industry.

BLNZ’s national extension programme manager, Olivia Weatherburn, said the industry organisation is supportive of Muka Tangata’s approach and what it is trying to achieve in equipping farmers with qualifications that formally validate their skills.

“It is important to get these qualifications right to give farmers the confidence that prospective employees have the necessary skills for the job.

“We’re big advocates for continual learning to foster a skilled and confident workforce within the food and fibre sector, supporting its growth,” Weatherburn said.

Muka Tangata is also working in collaboration with other industry partners, iwi Māori, schools, Kura Māori, trades academies, employers, and providers across the regions to ensure that a broad view of the needs of the industry are met.

Interested parties can share in discussion at wānanga around the country to learn more about the projects, provide general feedback on the existing qualifications and standards, and share aspirations of future industry training.

These will be held in Hamilton on April 30; Wellington May 2; Christchurch May 7 and online May 9.