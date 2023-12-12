SFF fills CEO post from within its ranks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dan Boulton has been appointed chief executive of Silver Fern Farms.

He takes over the role from Simon Limmer in early February.

Boulton has worked for SFF for over six and a half years, latterly as chief supply chain officer, and has extensive experience in the primary sector, with previous roles in the seafood, horticulture, and forestry industries.

Chair Rob Hewett said through his roles with SFF, Boulton has acquired a breadth of understanding of the business, from relationships with suppliers through to how products arrive at market.

“As we navigate through the current challenges of global markets, we’re excited for Dan to get his feet under the desk and continue the momentum that’s been built over the last few years.”

Boulton’s appointment follows a three-month search, which Hewett said highlights the executive talent in New Zealand, internationally and within SFF.