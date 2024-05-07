Clash of the Colleges finds best in class

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Clash of the Colleges, hosted by Agri Futures in collaboration with Mt Albert Grammar School and the New Zealand Rural Games Trust, witnessed an impressive display of talent and teamwork among senior students from various schools.

The event, aimed at inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in the food and fibre industries, showcased skill, camaraderie and sportsmanship.

Agri Futures general manager Daniel O’Regan said 140 agriculture and horticulture students from Mt Albert Grammar School, St Cuthberts, Onewhero Area School and Morrisonville College took part in the event at the Mt Albert Grammar School Farm on May 3.

“Clash of the Colleges aims to foster enthusiasm and passion for the sectors that make up the food and fibre industry among the next generation, providing students with invaluable hands-on experience and networking opportunities,” O’Regan said.

The Clash of the Colleges winners were:

First, Mt Albert Grammar School – Team 58 (Emily Lyon, Sophie Chandler, Hanna Smith, Abby Cook); second, Morrinsonville College – Team 64 (Jakob Byers, Charla Silvester, Charlie Scherer, Holly Baker); third, Morrinsville College – Team 53 (Tyla Gotty, Hunter Johnston, Abbie Cameron, Jordyn McAra).

The Teamwork and Spirit Award went to Onewhero Area School – Team 46 (Flynn Pearson, Benji Fraser, Olivia Dyball and Jessica Downs).

In the gumboot throw,Dre Pulavi from Mt Albert Grammar School won the junior event with a throw of 16m and Hamish Dewhurst (Morrinsville College) claimed the senior title with 24m.