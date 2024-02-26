Win a rural stay, courtesy of FMG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

FMG is giving back to regions affected by Cyclone Gabrielle at various events, including the Central Districts Field Days.

As part of its event presence and sponsorships, FMG is running a competition series giving event visitors the opportunity to win a voucher for two nights with an accommodation provider affected by last year’s cyclone.

The accommodation providers are all FMG clients, and the vouchers will be accompanied by a grocery and a petrol voucher to help make it a great trip away.

Vouchers up for grabs include.

• Kikitangeo Cabin, Wellsford at the Northland Field Days (Feb 29-Mar 2).

• Ica View, Masterton at the Golden Shears (Feb 29-Mar 2).

• Clifton Glamping, Clifton, Hawke’s Bay at the Horse of the Year (Mar 5-10)

• High Hills Hut, Puketitiri, Hawke’s Bay at Central Districts Field Days (Mar 14-16).

Visitors at Horse of the Year and Field Days should head to the FMG tent to enter.

The accommodation providers are all back up and running after last year and include a glamping spot, off-grid experiences, outdoor baths and epic views of the best of rural New Zealand.

FMG events manager Charlotte Cooley said this allows FMG to give back in more ways than one.

“It is a great way to get people back visiting spots that suffered so badly in 2023, and also to showcase our amazing clients and the accommodation they offer to four lucky winners,” Cooley said.

“As a mutual, we’re owned by our members – that means their success is our success. It also means that when times are tough it’s personal for us too. So, it makes sense to support and celebrate rural communities now more than ever.”