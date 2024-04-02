Govt to order review of methane targets and science

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The government plans to direct an independent review of methane science and targets and will also finalise policy to keep agriculture out of the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon launched the coalition’s new workplan for the three months to June 30 on Tuesday April 2nd.

In other plans of note to farmers, the government will introduce legislation to amend the Resource Management Act to clarify the application of the National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management in relation to individual consents for freshwater.

It also plans to introduce legislation to suspend the requirement on councils to identify and adopt new Significant Natural Areas.

Luxon said he is proud to lead a government of action.

“We are delivering big changes that are already making a real difference to the lives of New Zealanders,” Luxon said.

“Kids are more focused on learning after we banned phones in schools, farmers and tradies finally have tax relief after we got rid of the ute tax, and hospital emergency departments saw a reduction in violence after we added more security.”

The 90-day plan faced criticism from environmental groups, with Greenpeace calling it “the next onslaught in the war on nature”.

“Most of New Zealand’s lakes and rivers are already unswimmable, and many rural communities are facing potentially serious health impacts from high levels of nitrate contamination in drinking water,” Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson said.

“Weakening the national policy statement on freshwater, for example by removing Te Mana o Te Wai, will only make this worse.”