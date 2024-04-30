McClay jets off, intent on bridging Gulf

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Trade Minister Todd McClay has headed overseas for trade talks in the Gulf region, and a key OECD meeting in Paris.

McClay, who left on April 29, will travel to Riyadh to meet counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“New Zealand’s goods and services exports to the Gulf region totalled $2.5 billion in 2023, but that trade isn’t yet covered by a free trade agreement,” McClay said.

“The GCC is an important partner for New Zealand, and I look forward to building our relationships and making progress towards an FTA.”

McClay will also travel to Dubai, and discuss progress of exploratory talks towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

In Paris, McClay will attend the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting alongside other trade, foreign affairs and finance ministers from OECD member and partner countries.

This year’s discussions will focus on the importance of free trade and investment for accelerating the global economy.

McClay will also hold several ministerial meetings on the margins of OECD, including with Australia, Costa Rica, the European Commission, Fiji, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

“These discussions will progress our ambitious target of doubling exports by value over the next 10 years,” McClay said.

He returns to New Zealand on May 8.