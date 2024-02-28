Tutumatai Station to host field day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A field day is being held on Friday on Tutumatai Station, Ruatoria, part of a new Beef + Lamb New Zealand local whenua Māori monitor farm initiative.

Part of the He Kai Kei Aku Ringa programme, the monitor farm initiative is being resourced and supported by BLNZ for a minimum of two years.

Tutumatai is a 970 hectare sheep and beef breeding and finishing property in the Mangaoporo and Tapuaeroa Valleys in Ruatoria. The station leases a number of surrounding blocks that, combined, cover 1940ha, of which 1210ha is effective.

It runs 10,300 stock units made up of Romney sheep and Angus cattle, along with managing two pine radiata forests registered in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The station also has a business relationship with Ngati Porou Manuka, who have 200 hives spread across six sites targeting high-value honey.

The field day will include presentations from BLNZ’s genetics and research teams as well as topics such as governance and decision making, stock policies, animal health, feed management, achieving targets and compliance.

The field day is to be held 307A Mangaoporo Valley, on March 1 from 9am-3pm.