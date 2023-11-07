GDT upswing takes a pause

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The two-month upswing in Global Dairy Trade prices has halted in the first auction of November, but with only a small downwards movement.

The GDT index fell 0.7% after four consecutive fortnightly increases of 2.7%, 4.6%, 4.4% and 4.3% respectively.

Prices for four of the six dairy commodities offered rose, while whole milk powder fell by 2.7% and butter was down 1.6%.

The halt in upward momentum will not cause dairy analysts to reduce their farmgate milk price forecasts, having lifted their predictions to around $7.25 earlier in October.

That is also the mid-point of Fonterra’s forecast range $6.50 to $8/kg milksolids, which was raised 50c a month ago.

NZX analyst Cristina Alvarado said the latest GDT results are a surprising mixture, especially the 2.3% increase for skim milk powder and the 3.1% increase for anhydrous milk fat when butter had a slide.

“With a general bearish sentiment, we got some bullish results, including WMP, which went down for the first time in the past four events.”