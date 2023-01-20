Nutrient-dense foods find favour with consumers

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Consumer interest in eating more nutrient-dense foods continues to climb, according to an international study.

In a recent survey of five countries by London-based consultancy New Nutrition Business, nutrient density was mentioned by 18% of people who were looking for food that packed beneficial nutrients relative to their energy content. This rose from 12% in 2021.

“Compared to 2021, this was the eating behaviour that had the biggest increase in consumer interest,” said New Nutrition Business director Julian Mellentin.

Of the countries surveyed (the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil and Spain), Brazil had the highest level of interest in nutrient density, at 37%. Spain ranked second with 23%, and the UK scored lowest with only 7% of people interested in eating more nutrient-dense foods, such as fruit, vegetables and whole grains.

People aged under 34 are more likely to be looking for nutrient density than older consumers.

“In contrast, the trend of consuming fewer carbohydrates appears to be levelling off,” said Mellentin.

Across the five countries, 26% of respondents said they were trying to eat fewer carbs in 2022 – the same as in 2021.

“Consumer beliefs about food and health have become increasingly diverse over the last 10 years,” Mellentin said.

“People do their own research online and try out new eating patterns to find out what works for them. And interestingly, most eating patterns reach a natural ceiling with about 25%-30% of consumers. With the exception of sugar reduction, very few become a truly mass behaviour.”

The trend to consume less meat, which grew very strongly from 2014 onwards, is also levelling off.

In 2022, 24% of people said they were reducing their meat consumption, unchanged from 2020.

Brazil and Spain had the most meat reducers (31% and 30% respectively). The US scored lowest on meat reduction (18% of consumers). It is a behaviour that is more common among consumers aged 55 and above, rather than young people.