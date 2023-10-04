Alliance gets first bite at steak awards

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alliance Group’s Pure South Handpicked 55 Day Aged Beef has won top honours in the prestigious World Steak Challenge.

It was awarded two gold medals and two silver medals at the competition in the Netherlands.

The co-operative won gold medals for ribeye and fillet steaks processed at the company’s Pukeuri plant near Oamaru. Ribeye and fillet steaks processed at the Mataura plant in Southland won silver medals.

Shane Kingston, general manager sales and marketing at Alliance Group, said it was a proud moment for the co-operative and farmer shareholders.

“The farmers who supply our Pure South Handpicked 55 Day Aged Beef programme deserve great credit for this very high-quality award-winning product.

“This success will also help build confidence among consumers that we are continuing to create world-class products.”

Pure South Handpicked 55 Day Aged Beef is selected by assessors from prime cattle of any breed. Only a fraction of the very finest beef makes the grade and it is in demand by customers across the world.

The selection is based on quantifiable meat quality characteristics including marbling, fat colour and pH. Selected cuts are then aged in vacuum bags. The quality of product and the aging process result in a milder beef profile with exceptional levels of tenderness.