There are no changes at the head of the Alliance Group with chair Murray Taggart and director Don Morrison both re-elected.

The two incumbents were comfortable winners ahead of challengers George Tatham and Stuart Campbell when the results were announced at this week’s annual meeting in Timaru.

Taggart received 28,171,656 votes and Morrison 25,971,886. Tatham was third with 15,696,719 and Campbell fourth with 13,111,236.

Taggart farms at Oxford in Canterbury and Morrison near Gore.