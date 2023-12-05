Big dairy players in alliance to tackle methane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six global food companies have announced an alliance to help dairy farmers reduce methane emissions at the United Nations climate conference COP28 in Dubai.

The Bel Group, Danone, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Lactalis USA and Nestlé joined with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to announce the launch of the Dairy Methane Action Alliance, committing to help reduce and account for the methane emissions in their dairy supply chains.

They will transparently account for and publicly disclose the total methane emissions associated with their dairy supply chains and each has pledged to create a public methane action plan by the end of 2024 to drive down methane emissions in their dairy supply chains.

The six companies represent more than US$200 billion ($326bn) in global sales.

The EDF said the action provides an example for the rest of the industry to follow, as other leaders join the alliance. “We’re extending an open invitation to everyone in the dairy sector to join us, and deliver even larger action at scale.”

The EDF said actions by dairy companies and farmers to reduce methane emissions will have a dual return on investment, by helping ensure more durable dairy supply chains and by protecting farms and farmland from the worst impacts of climate change.

“We must act quickly and decisively to help the food and agriculture sector embrace these climate solutions. Co-ordinated efforts like the Dairy Methane Action Alliance can secure a triple win for farmers’ livelihoods, food security and the climate. These actions will strengthen supply chain durability and enhance business resilience for farmers, ranchers, companies and consumers.”