Fifth load of fencing on its way to storm-hit farms

A fifth consignment of donated fencing material rumbled through Auckland on Wednesday, enough to help 320 farmers from Thames to Kaitaia repair their farms after this year’s storms.

Organised by the Rapid Relief Team (RRT), the convoy was destined for distribution at Wellsford and is sufficient to construct 90km of fencing.

RRT NZ rector Danny Blampied said the organisation, the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, has now donated more than $1.4 million worth of posts, wire, batons and fencing wire connectors to more than 1000 farmers hit by cyclones this year.

The material will be distributed from Centennial Park from 8am and coincide with a farming community event offering food and coffee along with 20 different support agencies.

Blampied said those agencies will be available to provide advice to farmers and families and to show they can access other levels of help and assistance.

Blampied said they have no plans to repeat the event but that could change depending on need.