Five candidates are chasing two director seats on the Alliance Group board.

Incumbent Pat McEvedy from Southbridge is standing again, but Dawn Sangster from the Maniototo is retiring.

The others seeking one of the two positions are Ross Bowmar, Methven, Richard Greer, Otautau, Jeremy McPhail, Gore, and George Tatham, Masterton.

Shareholders can vote by post on online but must do so by Wednesday December 13 ahead of the annual meeting later that month.