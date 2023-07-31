Govt spends $50m on fire station upgrades

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Twenty-six fire stations have been upgraded or rebuilt, providing a boost for regional economies and a key emergency service, Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds said.

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand play a critical role in keeping communities safe. In order to do so, firefighters need a base that is resilient, functional and fit for purpose,” Edmonds said.

“Through the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, the government has invested $51.3 million for the replacement, rebuild or major refurbishment of 26 fire stations across the country.

“This injection has provided a boost to the capital works programme, ensuring more regional communities have a fit-for-purpose hub for their firefighters to respond from and store equipment.

“Over the past three years upgrades have resulted in jobs for Kiwis from as far afield as Greymouth to Featherston and Balclutha to Taihape. Everyone has benefitted, from labourers to suppliers and designers to engineers, right across New Zealand.

“When the government called for shovel-ready projects in the early days of Covid-19, Fire and Emergency was well-placed to raise its hand.”

Established in 2017 with the amalgamation of over 40 rural and urban firefighting entities, Fire and Emergency had been aware of the need to invest heavily in its network of over 650 fire stations.

“Work in the programme has ranged from complete rebuilds, partial refurbishments, seismic strengthening, and facility upgrades. In the quake-affected areas of Canterbury and Kaikōura, new stations have been built to world-class standards ensuring crews have a safe space to come back to.”

The full list of stations under the programme is:

Okaihau – Northland

Cavalli – Northland

Kawakawa Bay – Auckland

Waihi – Hauraki

Huntly – Waikato

Paeroa – Waikato

Pōkeno – Waikato

Napier – Hawke’s Bay

Waipawa – Hawke’s Bay

Taihape – Rangitikei

Featherston – Wairarapa

Greytown – Wairarapa

Stokes Valley – Wellington

Titahi Bay – Wellington

Seaview – Wellington

Greymouth – West Coast

Appleby – Tasman

Peel Forest – Canterbury

Christchurch Central – Canterbury

Rangitata Gorge – Canterbury

Sumner – Canterbury

Darfield – Canterbury

Kaikōura – Canterbury

Balclutha – Otago

Makarora – Otago

Athol – Southland