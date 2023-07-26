No signs of resident population near dead wallaby

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Searches near where a dead wallaby was recently found in the Horizons region have yielded no evidence of a resident population.

Horizons Regional Council environmental manager Craig Davey said the discovery of a dead wallaby in June 2023 on Ongarue Waimiha Road in the Ruapehu District prompted immediate action.

“We worked with detector dog contractors to conduct multiple searches of the land in and around where the wallaby carcass was found, as well as where a nearby unconfirmed sighting was reported,” Davey said.

“We’re happy to say those extensive searches yielded no further evidence of wallabies within our region. This appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no indication of a resident wallaby population in the area.”

With Biosecurity Week currently underway, this is a good time to remember the significance of safeguarding the environment against invasive species like wallabies, Davey said.

“Everyone plays a part in protecting the Horizons region and its unique environments against pest plants and animals.”

Any sightings or signs of wallabies anywhere in New Zealand should be reported to Biosecurity NZ. This can be done online at www.reportwallabies.nz