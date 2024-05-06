Spuds showing the way, says PotatoesNZ

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Listening to enable better outcomes for the humble spud is paying dividends for the New Zealand potato industry.

PotatoesNZ chief executive Kate Truffit said the potato industry is having an impact on the wider horticulture industry, leading the way and driving many initiatives.

“With a purpose of listening, enabling and promoting better outcomes, PotatoesNZ is heading in the right direction.”

She said areas of note where PotatoesNZ is making a difference include research, development and extension.

“In the realm of research, development, and extension, PotatoesNZ has completed a substantial number of projects and continues to thrive.

“A diverse range of projects spanning research and development, multi-project programmes, and initiatives like the Sustainable Vegetable Systems project underline PotatoesNZ’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

The industry body’s involvement in addressing sector specific challenges, such as Canterbury potato liberibacter and potato tuber moth, emphasises its dedication to industry growth and advancement, Truffit said.

PotatoesNZ chief executive Kate Truffit says clearly communicating vision and direction to growers and stakeholders ensures the industry’s long-term direction and growth.

Representation within industry governance groups and councils remains strong with PotatoesNZ having active participation in various key bodies ensuring it has opportunity to be at the table to sway government and regulatory bodies.

Active relationships with government agencies such as the Ministry for Primary Industries, Ministry for the Environment and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment are key.

“This representation ensures that grower interests are effectively advocated for and that the industry’s vision is aligned with broader goals.”

Education and communication have been a strong focus under Truffit’s leadership with a growing online presence that includes daily social media updates promoting NZ potatoes across various channels.

“We created four new videos on pests, diseases, innovation and research and development that enhance knowledge sharing in collaboration with partners, and strategic campaigns have significantly extended the reach of the industry’s message.”

PotatoesNZ has contributed to agronomist forums providing a platform for knowledge sharing and networking among professionals in the field, enhancing expertise and best practices.

The distribution of education resources to schools and growers helped in spreading awareness and knowledge about potatoes.

Health and Safety workshops promoted safe practices and ensured the wellbeing of industry participants.

PotatoesNZ chief executive Kate Trufitt engages with growers

Publishing articles in the NZ Grower magazine and generating positive news about potatoes in national media improved public perception and the various events and activities organised during the year fostered a sense of community and collaboration among members.

Seed and quality assurance remain a top priority for PotatoesNZ with the continued revision and publication of the NZ Seed Potato Certification Rulebook and Seed Lines, reinforcing high-quality standards in potato production.

The addition of two new team members to the in-house NZ Seed Potatoes Certification Authority inspection team further strengthens seed quality control and the update of Residue Compliance Information underscores Potatoes NZ’s commitment to safety and compliance.

Truffit also noted in more recent achievements the increased attendance at agronomy forums and the distribution of educational resources showcasing a growing interest in the industry.

The record attendance at the biennial conference indicated strong engagement and collaboration.

“Positive news articles in national media and the growth in the domestic market reflected a positive public perception and increased demand for potatoes.”

PotatoesNZ has maintained a forward-looking approach, engaging with growers and industry to produce a recently updated Strategic Plan and the Business Plan.

“Clearly communicating its vision and direction to growers and stakeholders ensures PotatoesNZ’s long-term direction and growth,” Truffit said.