World’s best ribeye steak a Kiwi sizzler

An entry from the Alliance Group has been named the world’s best ribeye and best grass-fed steak at the World Steak Challenge announced this week.

But you will have to travel to Australia to taste the world’s best steak, a grain-fed wagyu Black Angus cross sirloin entered by Jack’s Creek.

The awards, held in Amsterdam, crowned Alliance’s 55-day-aged ribeye the world’s best for that cut, and its grass-fed steak the world’s best in that category, too.

Jack’s Creek was also named the world’s best sirloin, best grain-fed steak and Oceania’s best steak.

Jack’s Creek cattle are bred and raised on the natural pastures at Willow Tree in central New South Wales before being finished on a blend of grains, hay, and silage.

In its ninth year, the World Steak Challenge is partnered by Irish food promotion entity Bord Bia with help from Synergy Grill, which supplied the grills on which the steaks were cooked.

A total of 346 medals were awarded to steaks this year, including a record 134 gold medals, 120 silver and 92 bronze.

Australia took home the most gold medals with 18, and Ireland had the greatest medal haul with 67 steaks awarded a gold, silver or bronze.

The winners were:

• World’s Best Steak, Oceania’s Best Steak and Best Sirloin – Jack’s Creek Australian Cross Breed Wagyu Sirloin.

• Asia’s Best Steak and World’s Best Wagyu Steak – Ito Wagyu A5+ Japanese Sirloin, Itoham Yonekyu Holdings.

• Europe’s Best Steak and World’s Best Fillet Steak – Norland Heifer German Fillet, Danish Crown.

• North America’s Best Steak – Creekstone Farms Ribeye Wet Aged Steak from the US.

• South America’s Best Steak – Argentina Signature Ribeye Steak, Azul Natural Beef.

• World’s Best Ribeye Steak and World’s Best Grass-Fed Steak – 55-day-aged Ribeye from New Zealand, Alliance Group.