Cameron stepping down as Zespri chair

Zespri board chair Bruce Cameron will step down in February after five years in the role.

He will also retire as a director of Zespri at the company’s next annual meeting, in August 2024.

Cameron has been on the Zespri board since 2010, moving into the chairman’s role in February 2019.

The Zespri board elected grower-director Nathan Flowerday as chair-elect, and he will take over as chair after February’s board meeting.

Flowerday has been involved in the kiwifruit industry for more than 25 years and has been a director of Zespri since 2012. He’s also a director of the Kiwifruit Breeding Centre, a joint venture between Zespri and Plant & Food Research.

Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson thanked Cameron for his “tremendous contribution” to the kiwifruit industry.

“Bruce joined the board just before Psa hit and his leadership in responding to that challenge and the many we have faced since has helped deliver some outstanding results for growers.

“As chairman, Bruce has overseen a number of key strategic decisions Zespri has made in recent years to create sustainable long-term value for the industry.”

Cameron said he has appreciated the many discussions he has had with growers and industry colleagues who have shared “when we’ve got things right and when we haven’t”.

“Together, we’ve built a strong track record of success, with our unique industry structure providing the scale to withstand a number of headwinds and a strong platform to chase the many opportunities we now have in front of us.”

Chair-elect Flowerday said he’s looking forward to continuing to serve the industry in his new role.