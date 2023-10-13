Co-op awards honour four for lifetime contributions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four key people in the agriculture sector received lifetime achievement awards at the Co-operative Business NZ Annual Awards.

The awards recognise outstanding leadership and success within the co-operative business community.

Danny Hailes, general manager livestock and shareholder services at Alliance, Murray King, chair of Livestock Improvement Company, Dr Ants Roberts, chief scientist at Ravensdown and Mark Wynne, CEO at Ballance Agri-Nutrients were recognised with lifetime achievement awards.

Leader of the Year was Bindi Norwell, group chief executive at ProCare. SBS Bank was named Co-operative/ Mutual of the Year.

Farmlands head of key accounts and sales experience Harriet Bell was named Emerging Leader of the Year. NZ Cleaning Co-op won the Emerging Business of the Year award.

Co-operative Business NZ CEO Roz Henry said there were many worthy nominations for the awards and judges had a difficult job choosing winners.

“It is a privilege for Co-operative Business NZ to host these awards and see their growth year on year. These awards are not only important for enabling us to celebrate our business communities successes, but also play a significant role in telling our members stories of why they are so crucial to New Zealand,” Henry said.