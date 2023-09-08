Fifth-gen farmer shares insights on driving productivity and sustainability

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ballance Farm Environment Awards National Ambassador Steven Nichol shares his learnings on how to run a great farming operation using a positive and resilient mindset in the latest episode of ‘In Focus’

Steven is a fifth-generation sheep and beef farmer at Clark’s Junction, Central Otago. His family have been farming in the area since 1871 and have a strong connection to the land.

Steven and wife Kellie, together with their farm manager Grant Bezett are an inspiring team who are committed to optimising their operation while acting as guardians of their 1498ha property Auldamor.

In the podcast, Steven says while times are tough, New Zealand farmers have got a lot to be excited about.

“We have a great reputation for producing high quality and safe products; we’re very good at innovating and adapting and are passionate about what we do.”

Host Bryan Gibson also chats with Ballance Agri-Nutrients science strategy manager Warwick Catto, who discusses the joy he gets from being a Ballance Farm Environment Trustee.

Listen to the podcast below