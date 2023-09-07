Top line-up for BLNZ Awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The finalists for the 2023 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards have been announced.

BLNZ chief executive Sam McIvor said the judging team had a difficult task given the calibre of the entries in the eight award categories, and came up with the list of finalists after much deliberation.

“The judges commented about the quality of the entries, which reflected the depth of talent, skills and knowledge within our red meat sector.”

He said it has been a challenging year for many, so it is particularly important to take the time to recognise and celebrate the fantastic people, innovations and technologies in the sheep and beef industry.

McIvor said BLNZ, along with awards partner Farmlands and award category sponsors, is looking forward to hearing the winners announced at the Awards Dinner at Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre on October 19.

“I hope anyone with an interest in the red meat sector, entrants, nominees and nominators will join the finalists and sponsors to celebrate excellence in our industry.

“This will be one of the industry events of the year – and not to be missed.”

The finalists are:

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Science and Research Award: AgResearch Life Cycle Assessment Team (Ruakura); Forage Trials Willesden (Lincoln); and Low Methane Sheep Genetics Programme (AgResearch Dunedin).

Datamars Livestock Technology Award: Bidr Ltd (Hamilton); Cloudyards Ltd (Hastings); and Net Carbon Zero Beef (Dunedin)

Gallagher Innovative Farming Award: Reata Ltd (Masterton); Repost Ltd (Nelson); and Wharetoa Genetics (Balclutha)

Silver Fern Farms Market Leader Award: Ongaha (Featherston); Pearl Veal (Christchurch); and Verry Farming Ltd (Te Kūiti)

AgResearch Emerging Achiever Award; Amy Hoogenboom (Oxford); James Robbie (Eketāhuna); and Harriet Watson (Christchurch)

Rabobank People Development Award: Growing Future Farmers ( Napier); New Zealand Rural Leadership Trust (Lincoln); and Whangārei Agricultural and Pastoral Society Farm Intern Programme (Whangārei)

FMG Rural Champion Award: Surfing for Farmers (Gisborne); Shepherdess (Levin); and Greater Dipton Catchment Group (Dipton)

Alliance Significant Contribution Award: Bob Cottrell (Taupō); Mike Petersen (Waipukurau); and Tom Fraser (Christchurch).