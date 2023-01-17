Two farmer slots open on SFF board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Applications for Silver Fern Farms’ next two farmer-elected directors are now open.

Two spaces will become available on the board as incumbents Richard Young and Dan Jex-Blake both retire at the co-operative’s annual meeting in May after completing their maximum three terms.

Directors of the co-operative are responsible for setting corporate governance and strategic direction. Silver Fern Farms Co-operative owns 50% of Silver Fern Farms Limited, in partnership with Shanghai Maling.

To be eligible for this role, candidates must be a current shareholder of the co-operative and have supplied a minimum of 400 stock units to Silver Fern Farms for each of the past two years. Nomination forms must also be signed by two shareholders who meet the same criteria.

Nominations close at noon on Friday, February 17.