NZ strong wool takes to world stage

Wool industry leaders will be in Australia next week to showcase and promote New Zealand strong wool on the world stage.

The delegation is attending the International Wool Textile Organisation conference in Adelaide from April 15-18.

After years of strong wool being an afterthought in the international forum, NZ strong wool entity Wool Impact has pushed for a dedicated strong wool session.

Wool Impact chief executive Andy Caughey is one of a series of speakers who will highlight how demand for NZ strong wool is being bolstered through brand innovations that meet market requirements for healthy interior solutions.

He will also address how value for NZ strong wool is being built by value chains that close the gap between brand and grower.

Caughey said the conference is a key time for the international wool community to consider opportunities for wool with international speakers covering everything from global consumer trends, wool market intelligence, health and wellness and the environment to innovation, retail trends and education for future generations.

He said fine wool has traditionally dominated previous congresses because of its high profile, high value and link to fashion brands.

“We feel what’s happening at a consumer level opens new opportunity to reposition strong wool.

“This is a platform of fantastic opportunity to elevate the profile of what NZ is promoting and the direction it is taking in building new demand globally for NZ strong wool.

“This conference is the key time for the international wool community to consider opportunities for strong wool.

“It is our opportunity to bring new companies in, to capture those companies challenged in the synthetic space and convert them to include natural fibre.

“It is also the time to bring new brands in and extend growth with existing companies.”

The big product opportunities are in flooring, acoustic panels and furnishings.

Day three of the four-day conference is the time for strong wool to shine.

Joining Caughey on the world stage is guest speaker Bremworth chief executive Greg Smith with several other NZ brands, including Autex, Wise Wool and NZ Merino, also in support.

Smith will share the Bremworth story from a legacy manufacturing business to consumer-led international brand.

“These brands support our domestic market and all have very strong export aspirations so this is a great chance for them to be profiled in an international context.”

Caughey said companies discovering wool for the first time don’t know about NZ strong wool.

“We are using this conference platform to broadcast to the world, to showcase what we are doing as we have a lot happening to encourage international companies to choose NZ strong wool.”

Wool Impact believes it will be brands like Bremworth that tip the demand and value for NZ strong wool in favour of wool growers.