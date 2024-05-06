Warm welcome as lambs come to town

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Store lamb throughput for April at Feilding was well down on last year and five-year average levels, but the tables quickly turned for the first sale of May.

High country farmers who supply the Feilding saleyards have been putting off sending lambs to sale, as low pasture levels due to dry conditions and a deflated market meant demand and prices have been below par.

But, following two weeks of better pricing at auction, the start of May was the peg in the sand for many to get lambs out the farm gate, and volume ballooned from 5700 the week prior to nearly 19,000 on Friday May 3.

Chocka pens holding store lambs under blue skies at Feilding saleyards on Friday, May 3.

May is typically a busy month at Feilding for store lamb volume, but that tally alone kicked the month off up 7500 on last year’s levels and 3700 on the five-year average.

This was a real test for the market following a very slow throughput season, and prior to sale there was concern on how it would respond to the sudden increase in volume.

Concerns were put to rest, though, as stock agents did their homework and local buyers were joined by Central Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and South Island to absorb the number.

Buyers appreciated the opportunity to purchase large lines of consistent types of lambs and the male section held at an average of $93.50 for nearly 33kg, and ewe lambs had a slightly lighter average weight of 30kg and posted a $78 average per head price.