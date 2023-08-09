Arla, Novozymes partner up for precision fermentation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Danish dairy processor Arla Foods Ingredients will partner with Novozymes to develop advanced protein ingredients using precision fermentation.

Biotechnology company Novozymes is a world leader in precision fermentation, a technique that fine-tunes the molecular output of micro-organisms, offering greater control over the fermentation process and enabling tailor-made protein compositions.

Specialising in the production of enzymes through precision fermentation, it has focused on the exploration of new protein solutions for health and nutrition since 2019.

In the co-funded partnership with nutrition leader Arla Foods Ingredients, the ninth biggest dairy company in the world, Novozymes will contribute its expertise in the creation of microbial strains for the industrial-scale production of proteins by precision fermentation.

This will be combined with Arla’s food technology know-how – in particular in relation to separation and drying processes – and its knowledge of the regulatory landscape.

The initial focus will be a solution for disease-specific medical nutrition – a category in which protein is an essential component – with expansion into other segments anticipated in future.

Henrik Andersen, group vice-president of Arla Foods Ingredients, said: “This partnership brings together two market leaders in our respective areas. Collaborating with Novozymes fits perfectly with our ambition to explore alternative nutrition platforms and complement our portfolio of dairy and whey solutions. By leveraging our combined expertise, manufacturing skills and market insights, we’ll be able to accelerate the pace at which we bring innovative new protein products to market.”

Valerio Nannini, general manager, Novozymes Advanced Protein Solutions, said: “Precision fermentation allows us to do almost anything in terms of protein composition and structure, and this is a fantastic opportunity to harness its full potential.

“In our ambition to develop new tailor-made products, Arla Foods Ingredients is the best possible partner for us. It’s already firmly positioned in medical nutrition and offers substantial insight into market needs, as well as specific manufacturing capabilities that complement ours.

“Entering a partnership like this demonstrates the huge progress we’ve made since our decision to enter the health and nutrition space.”