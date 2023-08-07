Hewett, Clarke favoured in Farmlands poll

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rob Hewett has been re-elected to the Farmlands board, and South Otago dairy and beef farmer Will Clarke takes the other vacant board position.

Hewett stood for re-election after retiring by rotation and is joined by newcomer Clarke, who was a Farmlands board observer in 2020 and 2021.

Hewett received the highest number of votes and has been re-elected for a three-year term. Clarke had the second highest number of votes, and will also join the board for a three-year term.

Seven candidates stood for the two available board positions.

Following a change in the Farmlands rules approved by the shareholders last year, it was the first time the election did not coincide with the annual Farmlands Annual General Meeting.

As a Farmlands board observer, Clarke was involved in audit and risk committee meetings and in Farmlands’ 2021 chief executive recruitment process, gaining hands-on strategic governance experience while engaging with directors and senior management.

“As a passionate, hands-on dairy and beef farmer from Clinton in South Otago, I’m really looking forward to helping shape a strong and profitable Farmlands. It has been, and will continue to be, an essential part of the success of farmers and growers like me,” Clarke said.

“The sector is facing some challenges right now, like inflation and declining prices, so it’s more important than ever that our farm, orchard and lifestyle supplier has the right product, at the best price, with the best service.”

Clarke is also a chartered accountant, with experience across processes such as financial reporting, budgeting, auditing and tax calculation.

Hewett said he is grateful that the co-op demonstrated its confidence in his leadership by voting him in once more.

“I want to thank my fellow shareholders and board members for placing their trust in me to continue being part of the Farmlands governance team during what is undoubtedly a time of many challenges and much change. It’s a privilege you never take for granted to be part of this board.”