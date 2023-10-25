Schools win funding for green projects

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Horizons Regional Council has awarded 25 grants to Enviroschools with environmental and sustainability projects for 2023.

The Pat Kelly Enviroschools Action Fund supports sustainability projects from Enviroschools in the Horizons Region, encompassing Manawatū-Whanganui.

Horizons senior environmental educator and Enviroschools regional leader Sarah Williams said the council received 31 applications, seeking just over $38,000, which is the most since the funding started in 2016.

“We were pleased to see a wide range of projects seeking support in this round of funding. Similar to last year, rainwater tanks and water conservation have continued to be popular projects, particularly with this year projected to be a dry summer with the El Niño.

“It has also been great to see a few more unique projects such as Brunswick School’s lavender garden for making lavender oil, and Marton Childcare Centre’s leaf-cutter bee project.

“Unfortunately with only $25,000 available, some Enviroschools have missed out this time around”.

The 2023 funding recipients are:

Barnados Early Learning Centre (Palmerston North), cloth towels to replace single use paper towels; Brunswick School (Whanganui), create a lavender garden for oil production; Bunnythorpe School (Palmerston North), netting to protect gardens and orchards from birds; Hiwinui School (Manawatū), traps for a predator eradication programme; Hokowhitu School (Palmerston North), bespoke composting system; Longburn School (Palmerston North),, rainwater tanks; Mangaweka School (Rangitikei), bush exploration resources; Marton Childcare Centre (Rangitikei), leaf-cutter bee garden starter kit; Marton Junction Community Preschool (Rangitikei), bus transport for a community planting at Tutaenui Reservoir; Mataroa School (Rangitikei), native plant propagation nursery; Matiere School (Ruapehu), gardening tools and plants; Ngakonui Valley School (Ruapehu), design and paint new kowhaiwhai-style panels; Ohakune School (Ruapehu), native trees for school ngahere; Opiki School (Horowhenua), butterfly and moth garden; Pahiatua School (Tararua), raised garden beds; Palmerston North Girls High School (Palmerston North), rainwater tank and timer; Pukeokahu School (Rangitikei), chicken netting for chicken run; Ruahine Roslyn Kindergarten (Palmerston North), gardening tools and supplies; Shannon School (Horowhenua), rainwater tanks; St Joseph’s School (Manawatū), wet weather clothing for forest schools programme; Tangimoana School (Manawatū), weather protection for orchard; Taoroa School (Rangitikei), purchase fruit trees; Tawhero School (Whanganui), garden supplies; Tui Early Learners (Manawatū), worm towers; Westmere School (Whanganui), signage for native trees.