Westland in top 5% for ethical management

Sustainability auditor EcoVadis has given Westland Milk Products a Gold Award for a ranking that puts it in the top 5% of global companies.

The involvement of Westland suppliers in signing on to the company’s new code of conduct was one of the major factors behind the ranking, Westland general manager environment and milk supply Mark Lockington said.

According to the award, Westland is actively promoting responsible environmental practices, employee engagement and ethical codes of conduct.

“The new policies and procedures put in place with our supply chain, such as our code of conduct, were singled out by EcoVadis as a factor in our improved ranking,” Lockington said.

“We’re really grateful for the response from our suppliers in signing up to the code and the care and time they took to participate.

“The award levels continue to evolve in line with market expectations so we will need to continue to invest and improve in order to maintain our gold status.”

The code of conduct sets out the company’s approach to ethical business conduct; health, safety, and wellbeing; environment; labour and human rights; and compliance with law.

As corporate social responsibility continues to increase in importance globally, Westland chief executive Richard Wyeth said, the gold award reduces the compliance expectations of new customers.

“Being able to demonstrate our social responsibility credentials is vital in global business and this ranking supports the work done not only across our team, but across our whole supply chain,” Wyeth said.

“It shows we mean business when it comes to operating to the highest ethical standards and can demonstrate our commitment to corporate social responsibility, trust and integrity.”

Westland first joined the EcoVadis ranking system in 2018 as a supply chain requirement of some major international customers and has ranked at silver for the past five years.