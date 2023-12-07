Barrowclough quits Lincoln Agritech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

After more than 14 years leading Lincoln Agritech, chief executive Peter Barrowclough has announced his resignation, saying his time there has been the most rewarding part of his career.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved together,” Barrowclough said.

“During my time as CEO this company has grown from 35 staff and $5.5 million turnover to around 80 staff and $15m turnover today. We have won a significant amount of Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment funding, undertaken many science and engineering feats, and contributed to the store of knowledge. We have commercialised many technologies, and our science has had great impact.

“Throughout it all we have strived together as a team, and this has made Lincoln Agritech a great place to work.”

Given the holiday shutdown, Barrowclough’s last day in the role will effectively be December 22. He is looking forward to starting the last phase of his career, concentrating on governance and consultancy.

Board chair Bruce Gemmell offered Barrowclough his “deepest gratitude” for the work he had done growing Lincoln Agritech and its contribution to the Lincoln University group during his tenure.

“Along with the rest of the world, we’ve been through some very difficult times over the past three years, but Peter has managed the company with mana and skill. We are extremely sad to see him go, but are grateful he has given the board time to work through the process of deciding next steps for the company.”

The board will appoint an interim CEO, who will start in the New Year, before beginning the search for the next permanent CEO.